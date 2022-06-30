Sylacauga City Schools Foundation awards 'Chair' status to Toyota of Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — With the May sales contribution totaling $1,590, Toyota of Sylacauga has achieved Sylacauga City Schools Foundation Chair status.
As a partner with the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating $30 to the Foundation for each new car sold since January 2021. Their contributions so far total $26,280, and $25,000 results in a Chair designation, according to a release from the foundation.
The May sales check represented 53 new cars sold that month. These contributions directly affect learning across all curriculum areas for all students in Sylacauga City Schools by providing needed equipment, supplies, teaching manipulatives, etc. to enhance learning for our students.
In the release, the foundation expressed gratitude to Chris Cain (general manager), Amanda Reese Gardner (office manager), Bubby Mukes (general sales manager), and the sales team for the partnership.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation, according to the release. The foundation is designed to support Sylacauga City Schools in the system’s quest for excellence and is dedicated to enhancing the educational needs of students.
Since the foundation was founded, there have been 61 total Chairs donated, more than $1.3 million given to teachers through grants affecting more than 367,000 students.