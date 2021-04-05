You have permission to edit this article.
Sylacauga City Schools Board sets schedule for superintendent interviews

Sylacauga High School students arrive for campus orientation classes in August.

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Board has scheduled interviews for the six finalists for the superintendent vacancy.

Interviews will begin Tuesday, according to a news release, and continue while following this schedule:

April 6, Dr. Michelle Eller

April 7, Dr. Carlos Nelson

April 8, Dr. Kiawana Kennedy

April 13, Dr. Michael Barber

April 14, Dr. Tim Guinn

April 15, Mr. John Mullins

All interviews will be at the Central Office of Sylacauga City schools, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

