Sylacauga City Schools Board sets schedule for superintendent interviews

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Board has scheduled interviews for the six finalists for the superintendent vacancy.
Interviews will begin Tuesday, according to a news release, and continue while following this schedule:
April 6, Dr. Michelle Eller
April 7, Dr. Carlos Nelson
April 8, Dr. Kiawana Kennedy
April 13, Dr. Michael Barber
April 14, Dr. Tim Guinn
April 15, Mr. John Mullins
All interviews will be at the Central Office of Sylacauga City schools, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.