Sylacauga city schools announces start-up dates as first day of school draws near

The first day of school is drawing closer for Sylacauga students.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Sylacauga City School System released a list of important dates for students leading up to the first day of the term:

Tuesday, Aug. 3

—Indian Valley: Homeroom assignment pickup, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

—Indian Valley: Pre-K, meet the teacher, 8-9 a.m. (drop by and meet teacher)

—Sylacauga High: Schedule pickup (12th grade, 11 a.m.-noon; 11th grade, noon-1 p.m.; 10th grad, 1-2 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 9

—Indian Valley: Pre-K, parent-only meeting, 1:30 p.m.

—Nichols-Lawson: sixth-grade orientation and schedule pickup. Starts at 5:30 p.m. in the NLMS gym.

—Sylacauga High: freshman orientation, 1-5 p.m.

—Sylacauga High: freshman parent meeting, 5-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

—Indian Valley: parent/student orientation (kindergarten at 9 a.m., first grade at 11 a.m., second grade at 1:30 p.m.)

—Pinecrest: meet the teacher, Pinecrest school gym (third grade at 5 p.m., fourth and fifth grade at 6:30 p.m.)

—Nichols-Lawson: seventh- and eighth-grade schedule pickup, 4-6:30 p.m., NLMS gym

Thursday, Aug. 12

—First day of school

