Sylacauga City Council works again on budget appropriations

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council held a second work session Wednesday to hear presentations from various agencies who are asking for appropriations in the upcoming city budget.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council heard from the Comer Musuem, the Sylacauga Industrial Development Board, The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, the Sylacauga City Board of Education and SAFE. There will be one more appropriation hearing, probably before the next regular council meeting Tuesday, to hear from Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Last week, the council also heard presentations from the Comer Memorial Library, the Parks and Recreation Department, Commercial Development Authority, ARC and the Sylacauga Airport Authority. No decisions have been made on any of the outside funding requests. The council told most of the presenters at the last two work sessions that they were doing worthy jobs, but that the city did not have enough money to fully fund every request.
“We’re just going to have put everything into the blender and then see what comes out,” Council President Lee Perryman told several of the presenters.
The shortest presentation Wednesday was from the museum, which was requesting level funding from last year.
Most of the other organizations that presented Thursday are asking for a return to higher funding levels from several years ago. For instance, the Sylacauga Industrial Development Board is requesting a return to 2007 funding levels. The city had to cut expenditures when the economy took a downturn in 2008 and 2009, and the funding has never been fully restored.
In all, the IDB is asking for a $17,170 increase, which is meant to cover the roughly $8,800 the board has spent cutting grass on two large city owned pieces of land, and to cover $9,170 payment on a million dollar line of credit. That last payment will continue until a recently completed speculative building is sold. According to Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller, at least four interested parties have looked at the spec building recently, “but we’re not really close to making a sale until the contract is signed.”
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce gets about a third of its annual budget from the city council, and is also looking for an increase this year. Chamber Director Laura Strickland said she and her board will be bringing back some older programs as well as looking at new opportunities, particularly the redevelopment opportunities available through the Main Street program. Sylacauga is currently a part of the Main Street Network, but Strickland said the city stood to benefit tremendously by becoming a full member.
She estimated the cost of Main Street membership at about $70,000 per year.
“We can’t do that financially without city support,” she said.
Perhaps the longest discussion of Thursday evening was with city schools superintendent Dr. Michell Eller.
Eller said the system is facing numerous challenges in the coming year stemming largely from the way enrollment is measured and the disappearance of federal funds that had been forthcoming during the COVID-19 pandemic and its immediate aftermath.
For the past five years, the city schools have gotten $643,500 per year from the council. Before that, the annual appropriation was anywhere from $842,417 to over $1.4 million; Eller asked the council for an appropriation this year of $919,000, the same appropriation the city gave between 1999 and 2009.
“I would also request that the council consider a long-term funding formula which allows this allocation to increase in proportion to local sales tax revenue,” Eller said in a letter presented to the council Wednesday night.
In the past, the schools have used city money to fund positions that were not covered by state funding due to enrollment, including career tech and fine arts classes. If there is a shortfall in funding this year, those programs would likely be the first ones cut. Cuts in the transportation and mental health departments could also be forthcoming, along with the loss of an assistant principal and a guidance counselor position.
The system is also dealing with unfunded safety cost upgrades, rising utilities and fuel costs, a decrease in state funded teacher units and a four percent across the board, state mandated but only partially funded pay raise.
There was a great deal of discussion Wednesday about ways that the city system and the city could work together to increase enrollment, including reducing tuition rates for some students in the county. The system already offers significant tuition reductions to the children of city employees who live in the county.
The board currently has a little more than the required one year’s operating costs in reserve, but is reluctant to dip into these funds, since they are not quickly or easily replaced.
The last presentation Wednesday was from SAFE, which is also facing difficulties brought on by the disappearance of federal funds.
SAFE is requesting a $131,764 increase in their appropriation, largely to cover the shortfall in a transportation program that was phased out earlier this year. Funding dropped from $126,000 down to $7,000 per year, with limited participation. The program served some 1,848 riders on more than 22,000 trips last year, covering everything from commutes to AIDB in Talladega or CACC in Childersburg to grocery and drug store visits to dialysis to doctors appointments. About 28 percent of riders used the public transportation system for medical visits of some sort.
There was some discussion of raising the nominal fees charged to the riders, but again, no decisions were made Wednesday.
The council will meet again Friday morning at 10 a.m. to pass a continuing resolution, since they will not have a budget ready to vote on by the end of this fiscal year.