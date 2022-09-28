 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga City Council works again on budget appropriations

Sylacauga teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council held a second work session Wednesday to hear presentations from various agencies who are asking for appropriations in the upcoming city budget.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council heard from the Comer Musuem, the Sylacauga Industrial Development Board, The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, the Sylacauga City Board of Education and SAFE. There will be one more appropriation hearing, probably before the next regular council meeting Tuesday, to hear from Coosa Valley Medical Center.