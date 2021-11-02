You are the owner of this article.
Sylacauga City Council votes to apply for funding to widen SR-21

Sylacauga City Hall

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga City Council members voted Tuesday night to approve actions necessary to apply for state funding for the widening of SR-21 from Odena Road to Logan Lane to increase the safety for drivers who enter and exit the Fairmont community via Fairmont Road.

A civil engineering firm, EEFS, will prepare and submit an application for $760,000 to the Alabama Department of Transportation and the city will match $30,000.

The council will be notified mid-month if the request is approved.

The council also approved a resolution to allow alcohol to be sold after noon on Sundays, in keeping with the rest of the county.

In other matters, the council:

—Authorized the city’s participation in the 2022 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday February 25-27, 2022.

—Authorized contract with Avenu Insights and Analytics, LLC for collection of delinquent business license fees.

—Approved actions necessary to accept Planning Commission By-Laws as approved by the Planning Commission on Oct. 26.

— Approved a request from Rebecca Hackett for refund in the amount of $34 due to duplication of garbage fees charged at 620 East Fort Williams Street.

—Approved travel/training expenses for Court Magistrates Wendy Mickler and Krissy King to attend the 2021 AOC one-day municipal seminar in Montgomery on Friday. Registration fee of $50 per employee. Employees will carpool. Estimated expenses for Mickler of $125 and for King $50.

—Approved travel/training expenses for Court Magistrate Melanie Allen to attend the 2021 AOC one-day municipal seminar in Montgomery on Dec. 3. Registration fee of $50. Additional expenses for mileage. Estimated expenses for Allen of $125.

—Additional Accounts Payable invoices received for FY21 in the amount of $22,664.50.

—Accounts Payable invoices received to date for October in the amount of $121,167.75.

Kelli Tipton is a Daily Home reporter covering Sylacauga and Childersburg.

