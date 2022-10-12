 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council votes again not to appeal circuit ruling, but somebody did so anyway

Sylacauga teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Sylacauga City Council voted for a second time not to appeal a Talladega County Circuit ruling during a called meeting last week, in spite of the fact that a notice of appeal was filed the same day.

During the council’s regular meeting Oct. 4, the council spent about 15 minutes in executive session to discuss a legal matter with city attorney Win Livingston. After the executive session, the council voted unanimously not to file an appeal of a ruling issued by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff in late August on several issues relating to a case pending before the Civil Service Board.