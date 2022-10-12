Sylacauga City Council votes again not to appeal circuit ruling, but somebody did so anyway

The Sylacauga City Council voted for a second time not to appeal a Talladega County Circuit ruling during a called meeting last week, in spite of the fact that a notice of appeal was filed the same day.
During the council’s regular meeting Oct. 4, the council spent about 15 minutes in executive session to discuss a legal matter with city attorney Win Livingston. After the executive session, the council voted unanimously not to file an appeal of a ruling issued by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff in late August on several issues relating to a case pending before the Civil Service Board.
The Sylacauga Civil Service Board met Oct. 5. A couple of hours after that meeting adjourned, a called council meeting was announced for Oct. 6 to reconsider the resolution not appealing Woodruff’s ruling. The minutes of the CSB meeting were not available.
At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6, about three hours before the called meeting, attorney Robbie Hyde of Auburn, one of the attorneys representing the city, filed a notice of appeal with the Talladega County Circuit. The notice informs the circuit court that the city intends to file his decision to the state court of Civil Appeals in Montgomery.
The called meeting was attended by Council President Lee Perryman and Council members Nate Brewer and Laura Heath. During the public portion of the meeting, before the vote on the executive session, Heath said that she had been informed of the filing of the notice to appeal earlier that day and said she wanted to know who authorized it.
“That makes two of us,” Brewer said.
Livingston said he had authorized the filing “based on what was discussed” during the previous meeting. He added, “We had no more time to wait, we were behind the eight ball.”
They then explained that the filing could be withdrawn if the council said that is what they wanted.
He also said, in response to a question from Brewer, that he had paid the filing fee himself and would not charge the city for it.
The council then went behind closed doors for the better part of an hour. When they returned, Heath and Brewer both voted to not go forward with the appeal for the second time. It was not immediately clear if Perryman voted.
Perryman did say that he believed the other two had made a mistake, however.
Filings with the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals are not available online the way district and circuit court documents are, but a clerk at the court of civil appeals said that an appeal had been filed with that court in the case at hand, but that a motion to dismiss had been filed shortly afterward by the city. The date on the motion to dismiss was also not available.
The case involves a grievance filed with the Civil Service Board by a retired firefighter, who says the council violated one of its own policies by not extending his insurance benefits after his retirement.
The firefighter appealed to the CSB in 2020, and the board agreed to hear his complaint, although to date they have not done so. The board administrator, former Talladega County District Attorney Robert Rumsey, issued a subpoena for various records related to the case, including correspondence between Livingston and the council. The city argued that its communications with Livingston were privileged, and filed in Circuit Court to prevent Rumsey from obtaining the records. The city also asked that the court dismiss the firefighter’s grievance as being outside the board’s authority.
At this point, attorneys Rumsey and Livingston had both become parties to the case. Presumably, this is when Hyde got involved in the city’s end of the case.
Rumsey appears to be represented by former Talladega County Circuit Judge Julian King.
And the city appears to be on the hook for the legal fees generated by all four attorneys.
In the late August ruling that the council has consistently voted not to appeal, Woodruff ruled that the communications between Livingston and the council were privileged and that the board and board administrator were not entitled to them. He also ruled, however, that under Sylacauga’s Civil Service Law, which is unique to that city, the board did have the authority to hear the firefighter’s grievance and ordered it to proceed.
The board has set the matter for a public hearing Nov. 18.
Staff writer Laura Nation contributed to this story.