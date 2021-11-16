Sylacauga City Council votes 3-2 to approve plan to construct pool, recreation facilities

SYLACAUGA — Once again, the Sylacauga City Council voted 3-2 on a resolution to accept a proposal from Chambless King Architects for a comprehensive master plan for the city to follow with regards to construction of a new municipal pool and other recreation facilities.
The $142,000 master plan was introduced in September, and includes costs for the plan, programming to implement it and analysis to determine community needs, project impact on the community and ways to involve the community in making those decisions.
The two dissenting votes were again cast by Nate Brewer and Laura Heath.
In new business, the council approved:
—Considered resolution authorizing Reciprocal Agreement with the State of Alabama Department of Revenue for the exchange of information.
—Accepted a $12,000 Alabama Historical Commission grant to be used for repairs in Sylacauga Cemetery, and authorizing Mayor Heigl to sign required grant documents. Approval for the Historical Commission to apply for a grant was approved by the Council on Aug. 3.
—Authorization for Fire Chief Nate Osgood to replace FD Station #1 radio/PA system at a cost of $6,608.10 from Sci-2-Way. The request was approved by the Council on May 18, but the contractor was unable to complete the project in FY21.
—Authorized Fire Chief Nate Osgood to contract with JMCM Consulting to prepare application for 2022 Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $100,158.00 for the purchase and installation of a fully automatic MagneGrip Diesel Exhaust Extraction System for Fire Stations #1 and #2, to be used to remove apparatus exhaust emissions. If awarded, the grant requires 5 percent local match ($4,769.43) and 5 percent grant-writers fee ($4,542.31).
—Authorized a contract with Auburn University Government and Economic Development Institute to evaluate existing job descriptions, develop an updated classification plan, and prepare a proposed pay plan at a fee of $14,427.79; and authorizing Mayor Heigl to sign the required contract.
—Accepted a request from Mayor Heigl to approve a change of status for Admin Asst. Kassey Epperson from AO6 Step 3 to AO6 Step 4, effective Oct. 23, due to successful completion of Associate of Science Degree in Business from Columbia Southern University.
—Accepted a recommendation from Fire Chief Nate Osgood to approve revised Fire Department Incentive Policy.
—Approved a request from Fire Chief Nate Osgood to hire Firefighter Gregory Lowery effective Nov. 20 at PS-1 Step 2, due to 13 years of firefighting experience.
—Approved a request from Mayor Heigl and recommendation from Police Chief Kelley Johnson to grant up to six weeks of leave without pay to Lt. Mike Moore beginning Oct. 29 through Dec. 10. Moore is responsible for insurance benefits during requested leave.
—Accepted a recommendation from HR Specialist Jayne McGee and Street Supt. Reed Calfee to approve new Street Department job descriptions.
—Accept recommendation from HR Specialist Jayne McGee and Shop Supt. Ed Ford to approve new Shop Department job descriptions.
—Accepted recommendation from HR Specialist Jayne McGee and Street Supt. Reed Calfee to approve new Animal Shelter job descriptions.
—Approved travel/training expenses for Wade Fuller (Street Department) to attend ADEM’s Visible Emissions Certification Program in Montgomery on Dec. 1-3. Registration fee of $360.00. Additional expenses for meals and use of a city-provided vehicle will be incurred. Estimated total expenses for Fuller are $420.
—Approval of additional FY21 Accounts Payable invoices in the amount of $125,437.33.
—Balance of Accounts Payable invoices received for October in the amount of $355,010.58.
—October payroll in the amount of $608,717.99.
—Approved a resolution setting a date for public hearings for additional properties identified as public nuisances and being considered for possible demolition, first available date for public hearing is Dec. 21.
—Approved a request from Street Supt. Reed Calfee to hire Construction Worker I Scottie Miller effective Nov. 15 at SM-1 Step 2.
—Approve request from Fire Chief Nate Osgood to hire Firefighter William Isaac Holmes effective Nov. 6 at PS-1 Step 1, due to over five years of firefighting experience.