Sylacauga City Council talks about where tax increase revenue is needed

SYLACAUGA — Although the Sylacauga City Council has not yet passed a proposed one-and-a-half-cent increase in the city sales tax, council members have been talking about how anticipated income from the tax might be divvied up.
That tax vote is expected to happen at the council’s first meeting in May. Wednesday, during a work session, council members talked about which city departments might be in line to receive funding.
It’s been estimated that the tax increase will yield about $4 million to the city annually.
The money would be divided, in proportions yet to be determined, among paying off city debt, servicing long-term debt, paving projects, the police department, the fire department and public recreation.
“All of this is to open and allow for planning for the different departments,” said Sylacauga City Council president Ashton Fowler.
Fowler said that for example, in two years the city could plan to replace the playground at the recreation center or get some street paving done.
Another percentage of the funds would go toward capital outlay, which includes expenditures such as city vehicles and security systems. Another percentage would be spent on infrastructure, which includes the drainage.
More information on the percentages will be released early next week, according to Fowler.