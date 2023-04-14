 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council talks about where tax increase revenue is needed

SYLACAUGA — Although the Sylacauga City Council has not yet passed a proposed one-and-a-half-cent increase in the city sales tax, council members have been talking about how anticipated income from the tax might be divvied up.

That tax vote is expected to happen at the council’s first meeting in May. Wednesday, during a work session, council members talked about which city departments might be in line to receive funding.