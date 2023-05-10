Sylacauga City Council suspends sales tax increase discussion

SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga City Council Tuesday night voted to hold off on any type of further discussion on the proposed sales tax increase that was discussed earlier in April.
The initial discussion was on how to allocate the funding from the sales tax increase, proposed to be one-and-a-half cents. However, this was new business and was not on the agenda, therefore a vote went forth to suspend the rules in order to vote on Tuesday night.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix, Councilwoman Laura Heath, Councilman Lee Perryman, and Councilman Nate Brewer all voted against suspending the rules and they will revisit it at the next meeting.
In other business, the council also has yet to appoint a new member of the city school board. The council will not revisit the topic at the next meeting, either.
The council heard a request for money from police Chief Kelley Johnson for new equipment amounting to $7,684.63. Johnson was also approved to receive $14,745.31 worth of furniture from Shoplet GSA. Following this Mayor Jim Heigl was authorized to create a new administrative assistant position at the Police Department to replace the records clerk job description.
The City Council approved a five-month contract with Aaron’s Cleaning and Disinfecting for the disinfecting of City Hall lobby and Faye Hosey Chambers. This contract will require the service to be performed four days out of the month at the price of $900 each month.
Coosa Valley Medical Center was approved for $310,479.18 for telemetry equipment and the required training that goes along with it for all persons who will be operating.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment will post a vacancy and the council accepted the resignation of Jon Hall.
While there was a resignation, there were some reappointments approved by the council on Tuesday night as well. Barry Vaughn and Wayne Hall were approved to be a part of the Industrial Development Board for six years, meaning this term will end on April 15, 2029. Along with this reappointment, Brenda Minnifield will be serving for the first time on the Industrial Development Board for the same term.
The April accounts payable income came to be a total of $866,235.40 and this amount was approved by the council.
The Sylacauga City Council will meet again on May 16 at 6 p.m. and the community is encouraged to come out and sit in.