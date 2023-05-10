 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council suspends sales tax increase discussion

SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga City Council Tuesday night voted to hold off on any type of further discussion on the proposed sales tax increase that was discussed earlier in April. 

The initial discussion was on how to allocate the funding from the sales tax increase, proposed to be one-and-a-half cents. However, this was new business and was not on the agenda, therefore a vote went forth to suspend the rules in order to vote on Tuesday night. 