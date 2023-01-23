 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council seeks grant assistance for cameras, fire truck

Sylacauga Fire Department

The Sylacauga Fire Department, in a 2019 image

 Social media

Anticipating the need for a new fire department truck in the next few years, the Sylacauga City Council recently voted to have a grant request professionally prepared so that if the request is approved, the vehicle might be acquired with federal dollars.

The council voted Thursday evening to approve Fire Chief Nate Osgood’s request for an agreement with JMCM Consulting to prepare two Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters grants. During a work session preceding the City Council meeting, Osgood explained that he was asking for an equipment grant — which would be used to purchase thermal imaging cameras — and an apparatus grant, which would be used to purchase the new truck. 