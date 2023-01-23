Sylacauga City Council seeks grant assistance for cameras, fire truck

Anticipating the need for a new fire department truck in the next few years, the Sylacauga City Council recently voted to have a grant request professionally prepared so that if the request is approved, the vehicle might be acquired with federal dollars.
The council voted Thursday evening to approve Fire Chief Nate Osgood’s request for an agreement with JMCM Consulting to prepare two Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters grants. During a work session preceding the City Council meeting, Osgood explained that he was asking for an equipment grant — which would be used to purchase thermal imaging cameras — and an apparatus grant, which would be used to purchase the new truck.
Each grant would carry a five percent local match and a five percent grant writing fee, which the city would be responsible for paying if the applications are accepted. The matching funds are already included in the recently passed budget.
The city’s newest fire truck is a 2014, he said. Like many if not most things, the cost of a fire truck has at least doubled since then.
The apparatus grant, if awarded, would cover about $750,000 out of a cost of $850,000 to $900,000, not including equipment.
“It’s a replacement grant,” he said, “so we will have to be using the new truck to replace one of our older ones. We’ll be able to roll some of the equipment over from the old truck to the new truck. But the old truck is also a reserve truck, so we won’t have all the equipment we need on it.”
Once the council approved the application, Osgood said, it would be submitted right away, although they would not know if the grant is awarded until the end of the year, after the new truck has been ordered. And once ordered, it will take at least three years for delivery.
Even if the grant is not awarded by FEMA, the city is still going to need a new fire truck in the next three years.
“We’re already pushing our 10-year time frame as it is,” he said. If the grant is not awarded, the new truck might have to pushed on to the city’s long-term capital improvement budget instead.
The council will hold a work session to discuss the capital budget following the second meeting in February.
Also Thursday, the council
— Discussed four drainage improvement projects, which are currently all in the design phase.
— Discussed, but took no action on, finding someone to teach CPR at the Community Center.
—Agreed to seek updated quotes on cameras for the city shop, fire department, animal control and city hall.
— Heard that the new Publix and Lloyd’s locations were ready for their last inspections before opening.
— Conducted public hearings to discuss annexation and zoning of properties on Rocky Road, Marble City Heights Circle, Oak Street and Old Birmingham Highway.
— Conducted a public hearing regarding a proposed zoning change.
— Approved the purchase of a high-roofed Ford Transit van for the transportation program with a local match of $17,930.
— Set a public hearing date for Feb. 23 for the rezoning of property on Coaling Road.
— Renewed a grant agreement for programs for the aging with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission.