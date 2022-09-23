Sylacauga City Council says not enough money not available to fund all requested appropriations

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council heard from the first several agencies asking for appropriations in the upcoming budget during a called meeting Thursday evening. No decisions were made, and the council explained to all of those present that there would not be sufficient funding available to meet all of the requested amounts.
The Tuesday work session included presentations from the Comer Memorial Library, The Parks and Recreation Department, the Commercial Development Authority, ARC, and The Sylacauga Airport Authority.
The council will hold another work session Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to hear requests from the Sylacauga Board of Education, SAFE, The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, Comer Museum, the Talladega County Economic Development Authority, the Historic Preservation Commission and Coosa Valley Medical Center.
The Talladega County Health Department, TCRC Child Care/Head Start and the Sylacauga Beautification Council are all requesting level funding and are not expected to present to the council.
The Commercial Development Authority is requesting a $40,000 appropriation this year, up from $20,000 in the current budget. The additional funds are needed to hire a full time executive director and to set up a physical office. The authority currently relies on volunteers. A full-time executive director would allow the authority to continue building on the successes during the previous year, including several new business that have opened or are planning to open soon on U.S. 280.
The ARC, which serves southern Talladega County, is asking for $37,500, up from $28,000 in the current budget. They also receive some funding from Talladega County, and rely on SAFE for transportation.
The council recommended that they try to offset some of their increased funding needs from the city of Childersburg, which they also serve.
The Airport Authority is asking for $41,000, up from $38,500 this year. The current appropriation, however, is down slightly from two years ago, when it was $40,000.
The Airport has been successful in earning several grants from the Federal Aviation Administration for renovations to the runway and lighting systems. The authority’s next scheduled project is a taxiway renovation, followed by a hangar project, which will help to boost revenues. They will also need to replace an LED beacon and cut some trees, and asked the city for help with grass cutting.
Grass cutting was also a topic of discussion during the parks and recreation presentation. Currently, Parks and Recreation Department employees are cutting grass at several different city properties without being paid directly for those services, which the council seemed inclined to address in the final budgeting process. The department is also expected to develop a new master plan in the next few months, early in the next fiscal year.
The total requested budget for parks and recreation is $1,480,500, slightly higher than Talladega’s but lower than Lincoln or Alexander City. This year’s budget request is about $270,000, including full-time positions that have not been filled and increases in fuel and utilities costs.
The library is asking for level funding, but for assistance with some necessary renovation projects. The library had waived most fees during the COVID pandemic, but has also added new services and seen an increase in use, particularly from people looking for work who do not have a computer at home.
The library’s total budget comes to $752,250, including $106,726 in revenue and grants. Of that amount, $526,600 is personnel expense, including salaries, retirement, insurance and Workman’s Compensation.
In addition to the called work session Wednesday, the council will also hold a called meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 to close out the current fiscal year and pass a continuing resolution until a new budget is approved.
The next fiscal year starts Oct. 1.