Sylacauga City Council says not enough money not available to fund all requested appropriations

Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council heard from the first several agencies asking for appropriations in the upcoming budget during a called meeting Thursday evening. No decisions were made, and the council explained to all of those present that there would not be sufficient funding available to meet all of the requested amounts.

The Tuesday work session included presentations from the Comer Memorial Library, The Parks and Recreation Department, the Commercial Development Authority, ARC, and The Sylacauga Airport Authority.