Sylacauga City Council receives pay-rate study

The Sylacauga City Council received, but took no formal action on, a comprehensive pay-rate study conducted by Auburn University during their regular monthly council meeting Thursday night.
According to Mayor Jim Heigl, a copy of the study was provided to the council for review only on Thursday. The council is expected to discuss the study in greater detail during their next meeting Sept. 20.
Heigl added that there is a price tag to implement the study’s findings but did not have a solid figure Friday morning. He estimated the cost at about $12,000.
Heigl also said he had recently completed a proposed budget for the new fiscal year and sent it to the clerk’s office, but it had not been taken up by the council. He said the council likely would call a budget hearing sometime next week and would be ready to vote on it during the regular council meeting Oct. 8.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Also Thursday, the council:
—Heard Heigl declare September Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month, following a presentation by cancer survivor Sondra Epperson.
—Renewed an agreement between the police department’s K-9 officer and the city school system for substance awareness and detection through the current school year.
—Accepted a $93,483.80 Federal Emergency Management Agency Grant, with a local match of $4,674.20 for a diesel exhaust extraction system for the fire department.
—Reappointed Lewis Robinson the library board through 2026.
—Approved a retail beer and wine license for a Circle K location on U.S. 280.
—Authorized payment of $9,995 to NextSite LLC for the successful recruitment of TidalWave on US 280.
—Approved travel and training expenses for employees in the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office, police department, human resources department and fire department.