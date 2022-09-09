 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council receives pay-rate study

Sylacauga teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Sylacauga City Council received, but took no formal action on, a comprehensive pay-rate study conducted by Auburn University during their regular monthly council meeting Thursday night.

According to Mayor Jim Heigl, a copy of the study was provided to the council for review only on Thursday. The council is expected to discuss the study in greater detail during their next meeting Sept. 20.