Sylacauga City Council passes budget in the black

The Sylacauga City Council voted 3-2 to pass the general fund operating budgets and special fund budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 during its regular meeting this week. Councilman Lee Perryman and Councilwoman Laura Heath cast the dissenting votes.
The general fund budget projects revenues of $20,859,000 over projected expenditures over $18,770,250 in projected expenses. It represents some cuts to city departments, but with the understanding that the expenditures will be adjusted in April, halfway through the fiscal year, when the council will have more accurate revenue figures.
“We plan to get everybody back to level funding and restore some of the outside allocations later in the year,” Council President Ashton Fowler said in the meeting Thursday night.
Of the various sources of projected revenue, almost half, over $10.1 million, comes from sales and use taxes. The second largest source was business license fees, at a little over $2 million and utilities board appropriation at $2.6 million.
The largest expenditure categories were the police department at $4.1 million, the fire department at just under $2.2 million and the street department at $2.3 million.
The council did vote unanimously to reallocate $150,000 from capital improvement fund from last year into the current budget, and to approve step raises for all city employees starting Oct. 1.
Perryman also voted no on contracts with the Chamber of Commerce ($35,000), Commercial Development Authority ($20,000) and Industrial Development Board ($30,000). All three resolutions passed 4-1.
After the meeting, Perryman declined to explain his no votes. “I just didn’t trust the process,” he said, but refused to elaborate.
Heath said that she opposed the budget because of cuts made to first responders. “I didn’t feel it was fair,” she said. “We’re cutting $186,000 to the police budget and $100,000 to the fire department, then assuring them that we’ll give them more in April. With inflation and everything else going on, you can’t just cut and then promise to restore it in six months. We can try, but we can’t promise that we will do it, and I’m not going to make a promise unless I know I can keep it. We can hope, but there are no guarantees.”
She added, “I’m not ever going to vote to defund our police or first responders. I couldn’t do that in good conscience. That’s not why my constituents voted me in. I work for those people, for the public.”
The council did unanimously approve a $30,000 appropriation to the ARC of South Talladega County, $55,000 to the Isabella Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center (including $10,000 for utilities and the rest for salaries for three employees), $3,000 for the Sylacauga City Schools to use the police department’s K9 program and $3,000 for Talladega Clay Randolph and Coosa Child Care.
There were two other split votes during Thursday’s meeting. The first dealt with the council appointing one of its own members as an ex-officio member of the City Planning Commission. Perryman was elected to the position by a vote of 3-2, with Heath and Councilman Nate Brewer casting the dissenting votes. Councilwoman Tiffany Nix nominated Perryman; Brewer asked if he could nominate himself, with the nominations closed after he was told no. Heath initially tried to abstain, asking for a copy of the letter requesting the appointment from the planning commission itself.
Heath said later that she felt as if she was being asked to cast a vote under false pretenses, since she had understood the council would be voting to name a liaison to the board, and that the board had asked for Brewer.
The other split vote was on a temporary pay adjustment for employees in the city clerk’s office for city employees who are filling vacant positions due to staffing shortages. The resolution, which passed 4-1, with Heath opposed, would give these employees a temporary 10 percent raise for 90 days.
Again, Heath initially said she would abstain from voting, but was told by City Clerk Alexandra Lambert that she could not do so without giving a specific reason.
Heath said she wanted an opinion from the Civil Service Board before voting in favor of the resolution, and feared the council’s approval would lead to grievances from employees in other departments.
“I don’t have anything against the employees in the clerk’s office,” she said. “I know they’re working as hard as they can. But our other departments are understaffed, too, including the police and fire departments, the animal shelter, the street department. I just don’t think we can do one without looking at all the others.”
Also Thursday, the council:
— Set a public hearing for Oct. 17 to rezone property at Lot 6, Payton Park.
— Authorized Mayor Jim Heigl to sign a memorandum of understanding with Shri Akshar LLC.
— Voted to close out and make final payment on two public works projects.
— Rescinded a resolution surplussing police radios and donated them to the Marble Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
— Declared four Dodge Chargers and damaged office equipment belonging to the police department surplus.
— Surplussed a damage Lexmark printer in the clerk’s office.
— Approved a change order for the drainage project at East Clay and Church streets.
— Waived the business license fees for Parks and Recreation Events including Movies in the Park, food trucks for sporting events, sporting events themselves, Food Truck Fridays and the BBQ and Blues Festival in February.