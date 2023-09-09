 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga City Council passes budget in the black

Some cuts were made during the Thursday meeting, but adjustments are possible in April

The Sylacauga City Council voted 3-2 to pass the general fund operating budgets and special fund budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 during its regular meeting this week. Councilman Lee Perryman and Councilwoman Laura Heath cast the dissenting votes.

The general fund budget projects revenues of $20,859,000 over projected expenditures over $18,770,250 in projected expenses. It represents some cuts to city departments, but with the understanding that the expenditures will be adjusted in April, halfway through the fiscal year, when the council will have more accurate revenue figures.