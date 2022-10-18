Sylacauga City Council meets to discuss budget, but no official action taken

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council held two more budget work sessions (with a brief council meeting in between) that again focused on expenditures to outside agencies Tuesday.
Although numerous items were discussed, some at great length, no official action was taken, and the budget hearings are expected to continue on into November.
The current fiscal year began Oct. 1. The city of Sylacauga is operating on a continuing resolution that funds everything from last year’s budget until a new budget can be approved.
The city’s proposed general fund budget leaves the council with a surplus, but the funding requests from outside agencies dwarf the amount the council has left to work with. A handful of agencies asked for level funding during a series of public hearings last month, but with increased fuel and supply chain costs, most agencies are asking for additional money this year. As council president Lee Perryman said during the hearings last month, the council simply does not have the money to fund all of the requests at the levels requested.
The largest appropriation requests are coming from the Sylacauga City Board of Education and Coosa Valley Medical Center. The school system is asking for funding to be restored at 2009 levels, which is the last time their funding was increased.
Perryman said Tuesday that these two requests were so large and complex they will require their own hearings, and neither was discussed in any detail Tuesday.
The council did agree, however, to give an additional 30 percent to the outside agencies that rely on city funding for some or all of their fuel consumption needs.
The most controversial item of the evening was the SAFE transportation fund, which is being impacted not only by high gas prices but also by the fact that the federal funding that had made the program possible for years was being phased out. Perryman, Councilwoman Tiffany Nix and Councilman Ashton Fowler seemed to be in favor of either leaving SAFE to figure out how to address the shortfall on their own or turning the program back over to the city. Councilwoman Laura Heath and Councilman Nate Brewer (who was not physically present but participated in the discussion by phone) were more inclined to find a way to keep the program going as an outside expenditure run by the local non-profit.
SAFE requested a $131,764 increase in their appropriation. Funding for the transportation program dropped from $126,000 down to $7,000 per year, with limited participation. The program served some 1,848 riders on more than 22,000 trips last year, covering everything from commutes to AIDB in Talladega or CACC in Childersburg to grocery and drug store visits to dialysis to doctors appointments. About 28 percent of riders used the public transportation system for medical appointments of some sort.
The city already provides and maintains the vans used in the program. Perryman said he did not believe the transportation program served enough people to merit the city’s continued funding, although he also suggested that it might be practical to limit trips to a 10-mile radius and to increase fares, but SAFE representatives did not seem to want to do this at earlier hearings.
The program currently provides transportation for some patients to appointments in Birmingham and charges only $20.
Nix said the council was not getting any return on their investment in the program. “It should at least be able to break even,” she said.
Fowler agreed.
“If they can’t afford the increases, if they can’t run it, the city could take it back and run it through the parks and recreation department," Fowler said.
Brewer asked, “Are we responsible when an elderly person can’t get to their doctor’s appointment?”
Fowler said, “That’s not our problem. We were hired to take care of the city’s money.”
Heath was also strongly in favor of keeping SAFE in charge of the program, which they have handled well, she added.
Nix said she was sympathetic to the program and those it served, but the increased funding was simply not practical.
“I’m poor, too,” she said.
The council had also previously approved level funding for the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and agreed to level funding for the county health department, The Chamber of Commerce, The Lake Howard Authority and a few others will likely be level funded. The Comer Museum will likiely be level funded, plus the 30 percent fuel cost increase, and the Talladega County Industrial Development board will probably get an additional $10,000 more than last year but not as much of an increase as they were hoping for. The Sylacauga Rescue Squad will also be level funded, with the additional fuel cost built in.
ARC of South Talladega County will be getting $4,750 of their requested increase of $9,500 from the city; Perryman said he had already gotten a commitment of another $1,000 from the town of Oak Grove, and said he was also trying to get a commitment from Childersburg for some of the remainder.
The two expenditures discussed in the most detail, however, were the Parks and Recreation Department and SAFE, specifically the public transportation program that SAFE provides. No consensus was reached on either of these requests, with yet another hearing with the department head expected.
Perryman said that the Parks and Recreation Department and The Comer Library fell into somewhat different categories, since all of their employees are on the city’s payroll but they are governed by independent boards. Those boards determine what the employees are paid and who is hired, however.
The Parks and Recreation Department requested funding of $1.2 million in the coming year, up from $923,600 last year. The new amount reflects two positions that the board filled without the city budgeting them, as well increased expenditures for fuel costs, sports equipment and new programs that have been introduced in the last several months. The council agreed to give the standard 30 percent increase for gas and utilities, but decided they would need additional information before approving some other line items.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Interviewed a candidate for a seat on the Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
—Heard Mayor Jim Heigl announce that Nov. 1 will be the last day to mail in an absentee ballot, and the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person is Nov. 8.
—Authorized the redemption of a piece of property on Avondale Avenue.
—Appointed Jonathan Douglas and BJ Childers to the Parks and Recreation Board.
—Approved changes to the job description for Administrative Secretary I for building services. The recommendation now goes to the Civil Service Board.
—Refunded an overpayment on a business license fee.
—Heard from an employee in the Street Department who said she has been working additional duties in the Animal Shelter for more than six years without being compensated. She also asked why the permanent position, which the council approved last year, had never been posted. Perryman said he would look into the matter.