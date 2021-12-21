Sylacauga City Council holds worked session, regular meeting

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council met Tuesday night at City Hall for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m.
A public hearing was held for consideration of abatement of eight nuisance structures, but no one spoke in opposition. Those addresses: 412 North Hubbard Avenue, 180 Cleveland Avenue, 4123 Basement Circle, 55 Falcon Lane, 50 Jackson Avenue, 205 South Western Avenue, 206 East Park Street, and 906 N Anniston Avenue.
Other matters that were handled at the meeting include:
—Accepted opioid settlement agreement between the State of Alabama vs. Endo Health Solutions, Inc. et al., allocating use of restricted funds received as part of settlement agreement, and authorized Mayor Jim Heigl to sign agreement on behalf of the City.
—Rejected the one bid received for demolition of existing pool area and site development for the new splash pad.
—Accepted ADEM contentions set forth in consent order dated Nov. 2.
—Approved travel/training expenses for Police Chief Kelley Johnson, Captain Rondell Muse, Lt. Renea Cummings, and Lt. Willis Whatley to attend the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Winter Conference in Mobile, Feb. 28-March 3, 2022. Registration fee of $200 per employee; additional expenses for lodging, meals, and fuel will be incurred. Total estimated expenses per employee are $1,428.67.
—Approved travel/training expenses for Fire Chief Nate Osgood to attend the Alabama Fire College Chief’s Executive Development Program to be held in Birmingham on Feb. 6-10, 2022. Registration fee of $200; additional expenses for meals and lodging. Total estimated expenses for Osgood are $732.46.
—Approved travel/training expenses for Firefighter Clint Payton to attend the Alabama Fire College Apparatus Operator: pumper course in Alexander City, Jan. 10-14, 2022. No registration fee; expenses for meals will be incurred. Total estimated expenses for Payton are $75.
—Approved November payroll in the amount of $415,767.24.
—Approved Additional Accounts Payable invoices received for FY21 in the amount of $1,162.50.
—Approved Balance of November Accounts Payable invoices in the amount of $206,910.46.