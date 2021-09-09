Sylacauga City Council hears preliminary plan for new swimming pool

SYLACAUGA — Chambliss King Architects presented a preliminary plan during Thursday’s Sylacauga City Council workshop that included construction costs for building a new swimming pool and other recreation projects as part of the city’s recreation master plan.
The council is collecting data and considering its options for funding new recreation facilities, and the new swimming pool will be the capital project that produces revenue.
“If you decide to go with this preliminary plan, next we're going to do an implementation strategy, and prioritize the projects,” the representative said.
Said Council member Ashton Fowler: “We're not planning to build a self sustained business to be run by people. This is just the same Park and Recreation, the same people, maybe some extras added in there, but we're going to give them a bigger and better place to run just like they've been doing.”
The council met for its monthly meeting after the workshop.
New business included:
—Approved the recommendation of Fire Chief Nate Osgood and HR Specialist Jayne McGee to hire Caleb Williams from the P/T Firefighter roster as a Full-Time Firefighter at Grade PS-1.
—Approved contract with Sylacauga Utilities Board for additional lighting (three new poles with LED lights) installed at the Street Department, and to assume monthly charges of $76.
—Approved refund of $160.72 to Homesite Insurance Co of the Midwest for overpayment of 2021 business license fees.
—Approved travel/training expenses for Business License Coordinator Libby Stewart to attend the Municipal Revenue Officer Certification Training in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 6-8. Registration fee of $235.00; additional expenses for lodging, meals, and mileage will be incurred. Total estimated expenses for Stewart are $754.13.
—Approved travel/training expenses for Animal Shelter Technician Hallie Payton to attend Certified Euthanasic Technician Recertification in Birmingham in Oct. 23-24. Registration fee of $300. Additional expenses for mileage will be incurred. Total estimated expenses for Payton are $404.
—Approved accounts payable to date for August in the amount of $110,948.87.