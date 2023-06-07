 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga City Council handles routine matters in meeting

SYLACAUGA The Sylacauga City Council held a quick meeting Tuesday night with just six items on its agenda. 

The council approved EEF Project No. 2397-22 change order for Sylacauga drainage improvements that will be along E. Clay St. and S Church Ave., S Norton Ave. and W Walnut St., and E 1st St. and Calhoun Ave. The total of this was $12,809.83. EEF stands for enterprise environment factors and this basically includes the policies and procedures that exist on the outside and inside of a project by an organization.  