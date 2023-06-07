Sylacauga City Council handles routine matters in meeting

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council held a quick meeting Tuesday night with just six items on its agenda.
The council approved EEF Project No. 2397-22 change order for Sylacauga drainage improvements that will be along E. Clay St. and S Church Ave., S Norton Ave. and W Walnut St., and E 1st St. and Calhoun Ave. The total of this was $12,809.83. EEF stands for enterprise environment factors and this basically includes the policies and procedures that exist on the outside and inside of a project by an organization.
Council members also approved the Alabama Workforce Ready Transport agreement between the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement, a nonprofit organization and the city of Sylacauga. The amount for this was $40,000.
The renewal of the lease for the property that is located at 317 W. 3rd St. was approved. The amount of $13,207.72 was approved for the lighting replacement and repairs for Street, Shop and the Animal Shelter.
In other business, traveling expenses were approved for Lt. Kyle Mosely from the Sylacauga Fire Department to attend the Alabama Fire College Regional Training Center Wilderness l/ll course. This course is hosted by the Opelika Regional Training Center and will be held October 30- November 3 of this year. Moseley’s expenses were estimated to be around $425 and this will include meals and the use of a vehicle provided by the city.
Lastly, the Municipal Court was approved by the council for reimbursement costs in the amount of $221.
Mayor Jim Heigl proclaimed that June 14 will be Lucille Anderson Day. Anderson died last month as a beloved and active member of the Sylacauga community.
The Sylacauga City Council will meet again on June 20 at 6 p.m. and as always the community is invited to attend.