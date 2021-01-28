Sylacauga City Council discusses streets repair, paving, roof repair and other issues

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council met Monday night following last week's postponement due to health concerns within City Hall.
The council heard from newly elected State Representative Ben Robbins, who will fill the seat long held by the late Ron Johnson. Robbins spoke about wanting to work closely with the council to serve the public.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix and other council members discussed the status of city streets and paving projects. Council President Perryman tasked the Street Department to compile a list of streets in need of repair in order of importance.
City policy regarding paid time off for COVID-19-related issues was another discussion during the work session. The council and city employees in attendance were trying to clarify what seemed to be differing policies for PTO within the city. The topic was tabled to be brought back at the next meeting.
The council voted to approve roof repairs and improvements to both the ARC of South Talladega County and Comer Arts Museum.
Action was taken to approve for posting the positions of City Clerk/Treasurer and Director of Code Enforcement.
The Council recognized and thanked retiring City Clerk/Treasurer Patricia Carden for her tireless work and years of service to the city.
Other action taken by the council:
— Authorized participation in the 2021 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday on Feb. 26-28.
—Approved resolution renewing East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission Area Agency on Aging for Title III Aging Supportive/Nutrition Services.
—Approved additional work to repair and modify footings on the Pinecrest Park Veterans Memorial.
—Designated signatories for checks drawn on City of Sylacauga bank accounts
—Authorized use of facsimile signature of Mayor James Heigl for checks drawn on City of Sylacauga bank accounts.
—Appointed Michael L. Richardson to another four-year term on the Commercial Development Authority.
—Appointed Bryan Taunton to another four-year term on the Commercial Development Authority.
—Authorized roll-over of any unused 2020 vacation leave to the 2021 vacation allocation of those affected employees who were unable to use the 2021 vacation allocation or those affected employees who were unable to use the leave due to COVID and/or departmental circumstances beyond their control.
—Authorized $18,901.30 in payments to additional FY2020 accounts payable invoices.
—Authorized $506,556.28 in payments for payrolls during December 2020
—Authorized $226,308.73 in payments for balance of accounts payable invoices received during December 2020.