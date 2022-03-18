Sylacauga City Council discusses personnel rule changes with Civil Service Board

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council met with members of that city’s Civil Service Board to discuss some changes to the personnel rules Tuesday evening.
According to Board attorney Robert Rumsey, the meeting was basically “just making sure everyone is on the same page. State law trumps everything, but our rules trump the city’s rules,” he said. “We just want to make sure everybody’s rules say the same thing.”
The main issue that differs between the city and the board involves raises for employees who are given interim transfers. The civil service rules say these employees are not eligible for pay raises, but all involved seemed to agree that this needs to change. The board is also involved in rewriting several job descriptions.
There was also some discussion of the weight given to current employees applying for new jobs for years of service (up to 10) and testing procedures.
The discussion took place during a work session, so no final action was taken.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Heard from a citizen concerned about a lack of recreation and other public facilities in the city’s public housing communities.
—Saw Mayor Jim Heigl appoint Jessie Harrison to the Sylacauga Housing Authority.
—Removed a $250 monthly travel expense for the fire chief and agreed to allow him to use a city vehicle.
—Surplussed used cell phones and air cards, selling some and scrapping others.
—Approved travel and training expenses for the interim city clerk, three employees in the fire department and a human resources specialist.