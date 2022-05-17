Sylacauga City Council discuss job descriptions

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council approved changes to several job descriptions in the Building Services Department (formerly known as code enforcement) and tabled another description in the same department during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
According to Mayor Jim Heigl, the rewritten descriptions cover the director, inspectors for electrical and plumbing/gas fittings, building inspector and city planner. The rewritten administrative assistant’s position was tabled, because it is the only one of the revised positions that also involves an increase in pay grade.
Heigl said there are only two employees in the department: the director and an administrative assistant.
“We’ve got 16 different active projects around town, so we need to get those positions filled," he said. "We had a part time building inspector for a while, but that position is empty now too.”
The administrative assistant position was tabled after some discussion of whether the change in pay grade means that the position will have to be reposted and retested for. The same person has been doing the job with additional responsibilities for the last five or six years, and has 25 years of service to the city.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix said she was concerned that the council could be accused of inconsistency if they raised the pay raise without going through the Civil Service Board.
Councilman Ashton Fowler: “As long as we’ve got the right people in the right job, that they’ve been doing for years, and we have the salary in the budget, we should just be able to move the money around.”
Council President Lee Perryman sided with Nix, however.
“I have some trouble with changing the pay, that’s not what we intended to do,” he said.
He suggested holding off on approval of that item only until the Civil Service Board makes a decision about retesting.
The city administration has been working on an overhaul and update of pay scales in several departments for some time, but has been stymied by personnel shortages and sickness among some of the employees that remain.
The council is expected to take up the descriptions in the city clerk’s office next and the legislative/executive department after that.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Declared several vehicles in the police department and one in the street department surplus.
—Approved an agreement with the town of Oak Grove for $500 per quarter to house stray dogs and cats in the city’s animal shelter. The agreement provides for a set number of animals, with additional charges for going over.
—Granted Alabama Power an easement for new equipment along Old Sylacauga Highway.
—Appointed Ryan Coleman, Steven McClurg, Missy Turner and Tara Douglas to the Historic Preservation Commission.
—Appointed McClurg, Fred Crumm and Jeff Turner to the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
—Promoted an employee in the street department to assistant superintendent at step two.
—Approved travel and training expenses for personnel in the police and fire departments.
—Approved the purchase of a two person virtual reality simulator for the police department for $62,500 for training purposes.
—Agreed to authorize the repair and then repurchase of a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe belonging to the fire department that was wrecked.
—Spent about 20 minutes in executive session with their attorney but without Heigl. No action was taken on their return.