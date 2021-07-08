Sylacauga City Council celebrates night of youth baseball champions

SYLACAUGA — During the Sylacauga City Council meeting Thursday, the council and Mayor Jim Heigl recognized four local state baseball championship teams.
Local squads won the 9- and 10-year-old, 11- and 12-year-old, Cal Ripken 9-and-under, and Cal Ripken 15-and-under championships.
The mayor read and presented proclamations to each team during the meeting, as council and those present congratulated the teams on their success. Three of the four teams will move on to compete in regional tournaments, with the Babe Ruth tournament being canceled.
Also during the meeting, the council approved action that will combine funding from the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce to cover the cost of promotional expenses for Sylacauga Little League and Cal Ripken team competition in the regional tournaments.