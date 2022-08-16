 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council approves trio of infrastructure resolutions

Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council discussed and approved three resolutions dealing with long-term infrastructure projects during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Possibly the item of the greatest interest of the three involved Phase II and Phase III of the Sylacauga Drainage Improvements Project. Phase II involves the final design and Phase III involves bid procurement.