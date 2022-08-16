Sylacauga City Council approves trio of infrastructure resolutions

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council discussed and approved three resolutions dealing with long-term infrastructure projects during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Possibly the item of the greatest interest of the three involved Phase II and Phase III of the Sylacauga Drainage Improvements Project. Phase II involves the final design and Phase III involves bid procurement.
The resolution approved Tuesday authorized the engineering firm EEFS to proceed. Its fee for the next two phases comes to $57,758.75, to be paid with American Rescue Plan funding.
Total construction cost for the project is estimated at $434,870.
According to Council President Lee Perryman, the majority of the work will involve going in and replacing drainage pipes, some of them nearing a century old, that have begun to crumble and can no longer handle large amounts of water.
“I’m not an engineer, but we’re basically going to have to go in and replace big chunks of pipe that have been crushed or damaged over the years," he said. "We’re going to go in and replace all the damaged areas so the water can keep moving.”
This city has been hit with at least two catastrophic floods in the last couple of months, including one that flooded the police department at city hall and destroyed the phone system at the city board of Education down the street. The night that storm hit, the council had agreed to hire EEFS to conduct a video survey of the drainage system to identify problem areas. Initial problems, including a clog that had to be bypassed and another that was removed by more conventional methods, were handled with existing street department funds.
The resolution approved Tuesday is hopefully a more permanent solution.
The second resolution also involved a recommendation from EEFS, this one awarding the bid for the city’s half of the Marble City Heights Circle paving project to the lowest responsible bidder, Central Alabama Asphalt and Construction Company LLC. The contract is for $74,750, and will be paid with Rebuild Alabama gas tax funds. The project was originally budgeted at $100,000.
The third resolution also dealt with gas tax money. The city updated the previous list of infrastructure projects that they had submitted previously, pledging up to 50 percent of their projected gas tax revenue for the coming year. Perryman explained that the list was a “rolling plan” that was being regularly modified and updated.
Items included in the current project include widening James Payton Blvd., streetscape and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements paving throughout the city, Walnut Road Bridge replacement, adding a turn lane onto Fairmont Estates, sidewalk improvements and Boat Dock Lane resurfacing.
All three resolutions were approved unanimously.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Reauthorizes the transit agreement with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for a public transportation system. The system is actually operated by SAFE.
—Transferred a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria to the fire department.
—Asked the city attorney to prepare a memorandum of understanding with Bluebell Creameries to purchase a piece of land the company has been renting from the city.
—Agreed to write a letter in favor of beer sales during a concert in Central Park Sept. 16.
—Transferred the beer and wine license from the Dollar General on Fort WIlliams Street to the one on Avondale Avenue.
—Renewed the contract with TempForce for a total of three laborers in Animal Control.
—Approved new job descriptions for assistant fire chief and information technology administrator.
—Approved travel and training expenses for employees in the fire department.
—Approved a grant for $24,000 for new equipment in the police department.
—Spent about 20 minutes in executive session to discuss purchase or sale of real property. No action was taken when they returned to the public meeting.
—Discussed a request by AT&T to place underground fiber optic cable; the project would involve tearing up a sidewalk that the city had replaced earlier this year. No specific action was taken Monday, but the council did request that AT&T pledge to replace the sidewalk as was, and not to do anything that would keep nearby businesses from easy access during the Christmas shopping season.