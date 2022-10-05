Sylacauga City Council approves tax break for PlastiCal LLC

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council unanimously approved a tax abatement for a $15 million expansion at a local industry Tuesday night.
PlastiCal LLC is adding another production line to their existing facility in Sylacauga. The addition is expected to result in 10 new jobs upon completion and an additional 40 employees over the next three years.
According to Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller, the plant employs 19 people “and would employ more if it hadn’t been for COVID. I’m sure they would actually hire some more people now if they could find them.”
The agreement approved by the council Tuesday abates all state, county and local non-educational property taxes and construction related transaction taxes for a period of 10 years. Total taxes abated come to $303,750.
PlastiCal opened in Sylacauga in 2019 and had planned to expand sooner, but was sidetracked by the pandemic. The city previously approved a tax abatement for the company that is still in place.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council:
—Amended the business license ordinance, as previously discussed.
—Set a date of Nov. 15 for a public hearing to zone and annex property on Rocky Road.
—Rescinded the condemnation of a piece of property on North Main Avenue that had previously been condemned. There is someone currently living on the property.
—Approved an agreement with the Sylacauga City School System to split the cost of a school resource officer evenly between the city and the school board.
—Approved two grants from the Alabama Historical Commission.
—Corrected the date for previously approved travel and training expenses for employees in the fire department.
—Approved additional travel and training expenses for employees in the fire and police departments.
—Adjourned to executive session to discuss litigation for about 15 minutes. On their return, the council voted unanimously to not appeal a ruling by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff in a case pitting the city council against the city Civil Service Board.