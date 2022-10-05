 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council approves tax break for PlastiCal LLC

Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council unanimously approved a tax abatement for a $15 million expansion at a local industry Tuesday night.

PlastiCal LLC is adding another production line to their existing facility in Sylacauga. The addition is expected to result in 10 new jobs upon completion and an additional 40 employees over the next three years.

