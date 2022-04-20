Sylacauga City Council approves seven percent increase to waste-hauling contract

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council unanimously approved a seven percent consumer price index increase to the contract with Peoples Service Inc. for waste hauling.
According to Council President Lee Perryman, the increase will be borne entirely by the city.
“This is the contract for picking up bulk waste, its separate from the contract for consumer trash pickup,” he said. “The price increases are built into the contract, but the city still has to approve the changes beforehand.”
Also Tuesday, the council discussed, but ultimately took no action, on the purchase of a new SUV to be used as a mobile command center for the fire department.
According to Fire Chief Nate Osgood, the previous unit, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was damaged in an accident, and the city is waiting on a settlement with the insurance company of the vehicle that hit it.
Unfortunately, there are no more Tahoes available on the state bid list, meaning they would have to go with a different make, likely a Ford Expedition. There are still five unclaimed Expeditions on the state bid list.
The new Ford would likely cost about $80,000 once all of the emergency equipment, lights and striping were added. It was not immediately clear how much of the equipment from the old truck could be salvaged for the new one.
The council decided not to take any action until the issue with the insurance company is resolved.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Ratified the funding sources for the previously approved emergency repairs to the Lake Howard Bridge.
—Refunded $8 that a local business had overpaid for their license.
—Approved travel and training expenses for employees in the fire department
—Spent about half an hour in executive session with the city’s attorneys to discuss both possible or potential litigation and an economic development opportunity. No action was taken when the council came back into public session.