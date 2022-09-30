 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council approves resolution to operate under old buget until new one is ready

Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Sylacauga City Council approved a continuing resolution Friday morning that will allow the municipal government to continue operating under the current fiscal year’s budget until a new budget can be approved.

The current fiscal year ends at the close of business Friday.