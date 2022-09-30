Sylacauga City Council approves resolution to operate under old buget until new one is ready

The Sylacauga City Council approved a continuing resolution Friday morning that will allow the municipal government to continue operating under the current fiscal year’s budget until a new budget can be approved.
The current fiscal year ends at the close of business Friday.
The council still has one more outside appropriation request to hear (from Coosa Valley Medical Center) before finalizing a new budget. The next council meeting will be Tuesday.
Although the new budget is not going to go into effect at the beginning of the fiscal year, the council did approve a separate resolution Friday that ensures employees will get their annual step raises starting in the first pay period in October.
Both resolutions were approved 4-0. Councilwoman Laura Heath was unable to attend the called meeting.
Also Friday, the council:
—Approved the pre-application for the Sylacauga Airport Authority to pre-apply for a parallel taxiway renovation project.
—Refunded a duplicate permit fee.
—Reappointed Matt Hubbard to the Parks and Recreation Board.
—Approved accounts payable for September.