Sylacauga City Council approves repair project of concrete streets

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a city-wide repair project encompassing nearly all of the 33 concrete streets in the city.
Street Superintendent Reed Clafee said bids for the project had been opened March 30, and the low bid had been awarded to Rout Inc. at $373.27 a yard.
The total cost of the project comes to $450,000, with $200,000 each coming from the Special Gasoline Tax Fund and the 4 Cent and 5 Cent Gasoline Tax funds, and the remaining $50,000 coming from the Rebuild Alabama Tax Fund.
According to Council President Lee Perryman, the overall bid was about $100,000 more than what the city had budgeted. City crews, rather than the contractor, will handle some of the jobs to bring the project back into line.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix said she has a particularly large number of concrete streets in her ward, and asked for a prioritized list, which Calfee said he would provide. Almost all of the city’s concrete streets will receive at least some repairs, however.
Perryman said he knew of at least one street in his district that was paved with concrete in 1948 and had not been resurfaced or repaired since.
“And that’s not the only one,” he added.
Also Monday, the council:
—Heard a report from Commercial Development Authority Director Bryan Taunton regarding a request for an abatement package for a proposed retail business. Perryman said he would have to give the proposal to the city’s finance department to see if it met the standards for abatements and other incentives under state law. The city can provide incentives, Perryman said, but cannot reward a business for something they would do anyway.
—Heard Mayor Jim Heigl announce that this year’s Marble Festival is underway.
—Heard Heigl proclaim April Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
—Heard Nix report that a recent cleanup effort had drawn 81 volunteers who collected more than 10,000 pounds of trash.
—Held a public hearing on the requested annexation and zoning of properties on Azalea Road, Lake Joy and Oldfield Road.
—Approved a special use permit that will allow T-Mobile to upgrade a tower on Settlement Road to provide 5G service to the south end of town and along US 280.
—Surplussed property in the police and fire departments for either sale through GovDeals.com or for demolition.
—Approved the hiring of a police officer at higher than the normal entry level paygrade.
—Approved travel and training expenses for personnel in the police and fire departments.
—Agreed to discuss insurance options for retired employees, possibly after getting a recommendation from the city’s department heads. As it stands now, the city pays only three years insurance for retired employees with 25 years of service and an additional month for each additional year of service.
—Got an update on the Lake Howard Bridge Repair project. Some of the specifications of the project had to be changed because of conditions on the ground, but no action was necessary since the council had previously declared this an emergency and authorized the repairs.