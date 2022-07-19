Sylacauga City Council approves purchase of street sweeper following pleas from residents about flooding

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga residents will be happy to know the Sylacauga City Council approved the purchase of a Schwarze A9 Monsoon SE Sweeper to reduce flooding within the streets at their regular scheduled board meeting on Tuesday.
The 6 p.m. meeting included updates from Street Superintendent Reed Calfee on the progress that’s been made so far on the issue that has caused Sylacauga residents to urge the council for street improvements.
The purchase is through the Sourcewell Cooperative Program Contract at a cost of $319,679 and the funding is from bond Proceeds.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the rezoning of property located on Coaling Road from an MX-2 (Limited Mix Use) district to a B-2 (General Business) district;
—Approved the annexation and zoning of properties located at 5415 Old Sylacauga Hwy, 5095 Old Sylacauga Hwy, 448 Arco Dairy Rd., and 930 Oldfield Road;
—Approved resolution 50-2022 accepting opioid settlement agreements;
—Approved resolution 51-2022 declaring used police department radios and equipment as surplus property and authorized disposal by donation to Talladega County E-911;
—Approved resolution 52-2022 declaring used police department equipment as surplus property and authorized disposal through GovDeals;
—Approved resolution 53-2022 declaring police department VHF radios and equipment as surplus property and authorized disposal through GovDeals;
—Approved resolution 54-2022 declaring used police department duty gear as surplus property and authorized disposal by destruction;
—Appointed Mark Tapley a renewal on his position with the Sylacauga Utilities Board;
—Approved status change of Court Magistrate II Melanie Allen from A-03 Step 4 at $15.35 per hour to A-04 Step 4 at $17.02 per hour;
—Approved the furnishing and installation of one new pumping unit from Bagby Elevator at the quoted price of $12,920;
—Approved the proposal from Aaron’s Cleaning Services for disinfecting services for city hall, Faye Hosey Chambers, and the maintenance shop at a monthly fee of $1,170 for a three-month period beginning July 20, 2022;
—Approved the refunding of overpayment of 2022 business license fees of $28.25 to Horizon Construction Company;
—Approved the travel and training expenses for Judge Barry Vaughn, prosecutor Matthew West, and city attorney Win Livingston to attend the 2022 Fall Law Conference in Gulf Shores September 22-24, 2022 in the total amount of $4,716;
—Approved the travel and training expenses for accounting manager Yourlanda Burns to attend the GFOAA Summer Conference in Orange Beach August 9-12, 2022 for $1,657.14;
—Approved the travel and training expenses for police department officer Lamar Taylor to attend Ethical Decision Making for Law Enforcement on July 25 and Are You OK; Recognizing & Coping with First Responder Trauma to be held July 26 in Montgomery in the amount of $50;
—Approved travel and training expenses for police officer Tim Collier to attend Are You OK; Recognizing & Coping with First Responder Trauma to be held July 26 in Montgomery in the amount of $25;
—Approved travel and training expenses for police department officers Lamar Taylor, Kyle Smith, Kirby Days, Angela Tait, and Austin Pitts to attend Complete Criminal Investigations course in Montgomery July 27-28, 2022. The total estimated expenses for each officer is $50;
—Approved travel and training expenses for firefighters Logan Blake, Reid Tapley, and Caleb Williams to attend the Alabama Fire College Fire Investigator II course hosted by the Anniston Regional Training Center August 29-Sept. 2, 2022. The total estimated expenses for Blake, Tapley, and Williams are $405.00 each;
—Approved travel and training expenses for Fire Lt. Kyle Moseley to attend the Alabama Fire College FD Safety Officer: Incident Safety Officer hosted by the Opelika Fire Department August 8-11, 2022 for $75;
—Approved the travel and training expenses for FD Lt. Scott Kines and firefighter John Bryan to attend the Alabama Fire College Fire Investigator I course hosted by the Anniston Regional Training Center on August 15-19, 2022. The total estimated expenses for Kines and Bryan are $405 each;
—Approved June payroll in the amount of $414,731.79; and
—Approved balance of accounts payable invoices received for June in the amount of $246,987.56.