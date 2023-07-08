 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council approves property tax allocation for schools

SYLACAUGA The Sylacauga City Council met Thursday night to discuss a brief agenda in its first meeting for the month of July.

Of importance to the education community was the council’s vote of approval to release $2.5 million from the ad valorem account to the Sylacauga City School System for physical improvements, building repairs, and safety upgrades across the district.  