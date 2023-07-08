Sylacauga City Council approves property tax allocation for schools

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council met Thursday night to discuss a brief agenda in its first meeting for the month of July.
Of importance to the education community was the council’s vote of approval to release $2.5 million from the ad valorem account to the Sylacauga City School System for physical improvements, building repairs, and safety upgrades across the district.
At the start of its meeting, the council amended Resolution No. 72-2022 to correct administrative errors so that it can go ahead and award a bid for landscape and horticultural services to Simcut Lawn Care, LLC.
The council also approved letting Mayor Jim Heigl sign an agreement for the city to enter into the “Santa Magic Service Agreement.” The cost to the city for services provided with this agreement will not exceed $5,000. According to a website, Gig Salad, Santa Magic is a Santa-Claus-for-hire business centered in Sylacauga.
The council also approved registration, traveling and training expenses for firefighters Logan Blake, Shelby Byrd, Josh Forbus and Clay Upchurch to attend a training course hosted by Fire Life Training Associates at the Mountain Brook Fire Department Nov. 14-16. The expenses total comes to an estimated price of $1,225.92.
At the end of the meeting the council approved the June payroll that totalled $442,606.93 and approved the accounts payable invoices received for June in the amount of $199,901.76.
The next City Council meeting will take place on July 18 at 6 p.m. and as always the Sylacauga community is invited to be in attendance.