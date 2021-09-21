Sylacauga City Council approves contract to upgrade city's street lights

SYLACAUGA — Members of Sylacauga City Council met Tuesday and approved a contract with Alabama Power to upgrade the city’s street lights to LED and to authorize Mayor Jim Heigl to execute that contract.
A special use permit with Verizon to modify a communication tower on Alabama Avenue with the addition of three antennas was also approved.
The Council also appointed three people to four separate city boards.
Wayne Hall was appointed to the Sylacauga Health Care Authority for a six-year term. John Ham was reappointed to the city Library Board for a four-year term. Angel Harris was appointed to the Tree Commission and Historical Commission.
In other matters, the Council:
—Authorized Mayor James Heigl to sign Memorandum of Agreement with East Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission for a Brownfield Coalition Assessment Grant in the amount of $600,000.
—Approved balance of Accounts Payable received for August and received to date for September in the amount of $172,324.87.
—Approved payroll for August in the amount of $397,204.38.