Sylacauga City Council approves contract to repair flood damage to City Hall

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to authorize a contract with Lathan and Associates Architects to repair flood damage at City Hall. Councilwoman Laura Heath was absent.

The Lathan and Associates fee is estimated at $27,650.