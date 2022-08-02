Sylacauga City Council approves contract to repair flood damage to City Hall

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to authorize a contract with Lathan and Associates Architects to repair flood damage at City Hall. Councilwoman Laura Heath was absent.
The Lathan and Associates fee is estimated at $27,650.
The estimated cost of the overall repairs is estimated at $350,000.
Council President Lee Perryman said the project will cover repairs and renovations in the Sylacauga Police Department, located in the basement of City Hall.
“We’re just trying to make it habitable again,” he said.
The council’s action Tuesday night authorizes Mayor Jim Heigl to sign the agreement on behalf of the city. The repairs will cover “structural, mechanical and electrical engineering,” according to the resolution approved Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, the council,
—Heard Heigl report that the city’s department heads were submitting their budgets to the chief financial officer, and that the proposals will be submitted to the council in October.
—Heard Heigl read a proclamation honoring the Blue Heart Foundation 334 for various charitable works, including $100 grocery giveaways and school book giveaways.
—Authorized an amendment to the contract with the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce to cover promotional costs for the little league and Babe Ruth teams to go to the World Series in Washington, D.C. Perryman said this includes a pass-through from the county. The council also honored the 15-year-old team during a work session preceding the meeting.
—Voted to approve the purchase of two new computer services for a total of $48,157. Perryman said both units had reached the end of their expected life span.
—Approved a revamped magistrate position that combines two previous positions.
—Approved new job descriptions for the animal control officer and records clerk in the police department.
—Approved a one-time bonus of $2,500 for all police department employees, to be distributed later this month.
—Approved travel and training expenses for employees in the fire department.
—Approved travel and training for two employees (to be chosen by the mayor) to attend Leadership Sylacauga classes.