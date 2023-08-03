Sylacauga City Council amends dates in previous minutes

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council met on Tuesday night to correct old business from May meeting minutes and discuss new business.
The council addressed three different agenda items from previous meetings with administrative errors.
The council concluded it made an error that reflected on the meeting minutes from May 2. The correct date regarding Brenda Minnifield’s appointment to the Industrial Development Board for the vacant term of six years should be that her term ends in April 2029. An incorrect year had been entered in the minutes.
Two errors from the May 16 council meeting were amended as well.
The first correction was to reflect the effective date for the adopted Ordinance No. 2257-23; the authorized tax increase should take effect Aug 1.
The second was to reflect the correct effective date for adopted Resolution No. 23-2023 allocating sales tax proceeds. That date also should be Aug. 1.
In other business, the council approved refunding to Davis Industries an overpayment in the amount of $118.
Lastly, the council approved the balance of June accounts payable invoices in the amount of $244,958.46.
The next meeting of the Sylacauga City Council is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.