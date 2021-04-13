Sylacauga chamber, SAFE plan workforce development forum

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce and the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement are hosting a workforce development community forum April 29 at 9 a.m. at the B.B. Comer Memorial Library Auditorium, according to a news release.
The release said that skilled workforce continues to be a top priority for employers throughout Alabama, and a high quality workforce is the Sylacauga area’s long-term economic development strategy. A survey has been sent to the area’s employers to understand each company’s evolving workforce demands. The results of the survey will be incorporated into the forum.
The event is further described as a “a conversation between the community’s employers and workforce development programs in Central Alabama.”
The event will be moderated by Josh Laney, executive director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship.
“We are proud of our partnership with SAFE in advancing the economic development of the Sylacauga region through workforce development," Chamber Executive Director Laura Strickland said. "Good workforce development is good economic development. We are dedicated to strengthening the region’s workforce through collaboration with a broad coalition of business, industry and educational groups to keep training sharply targeted to employer needs and aligned with current and future standards.
"Collaborative industry clusters partnering with secondary/post secondary education and other training providers is guiding our initiatives.”
Any interested parties are invited to attend. RSVP by April 19 by calling 256-249-0308.