Sylacauga Chamber of Commers launches Total Resource Campaign

Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce has launched their second annual Total Resource Campaign, according to executive director Laura Strickland. Heritage South Credit Union CEO Jamie Payton is this year’s chair.

In a video posted to the chamber’s Facebook page, Payton said that “through the Total Resource Campaign, businesses large and small will find increased opportunities to reach the diversified customer groups they seek and to grow individual businesses.” Volunteers will be contacting chamber members in coming days about marketing opportunities available only to Chamber members.