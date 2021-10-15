You have permission to edit this article.
Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, SAFE will host job fair

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce and SAFE are hosting a community job fair Oct. 27 at J. Craig Community Center in Sylacauga.

Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Companies from the area will be at the job fair with positions available to start immediately.

Some employers will be holding on-site interviews. Everyone from Talladega, Coosa, and Clay counties is invited to attend.

