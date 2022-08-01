Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce recognizes 16 students chosen for diplomat program

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022-2023 class of Chamber Diplomats in a news release.
Chamber Diplomats are students in grades 11 and 12 in South Talladega County and must maintain a scholastic average of 3.0 once submitting an application and attending an interview.
Students who are selected to participate in the Diplomat program learn leadership skills, learn various businesses in our area and the work of the Chamber, network with other students in the area, attend various Chamber events, and as a senior, may receive letters of recommendation and possible access to scholarships.
Sixteen students from B.B. Comer, Fayetteville, and Sylacauga High Schools were selected as Chamber Diplomats:
—From B.B. Comer High School: Jaelyn Robinson, Katie Harris, and William Samuels.
—From Fayetteville High School: Kylie Davis, Ashleigh Metcalf, Kathryn Holley, Leah Platt, and Alayna McDaniel.
—From Sylacauga High School: Jenny Aquas, Alivia French, Tucker Beane, Lauren French, Estela Padgett, Alana Price, Hadyn Owens, and Jonas Scofield.
The Diplomats’ first meeting was Wednesday for Leadership Building Day, where the group participated in Escape Rooms as a fun kickoff to the year to get to know each other. The class will meet each month until Diplomat Graduation in May 2023.
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce provides leadership and promotes the economic advancement, business climate, and quality of life for the City of Sylacauga and surrounding areas.