Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce recognizes 16 students chosen for diplomat program

Chamber Diplomats

 Courtesy photo

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022-2023 class of Chamber Diplomats in a news release.

Chamber Diplomats are students in grades 11 and 12 in South Talladega County and must maintain a scholastic average of 3.0 once submitting an application and attending an interview.