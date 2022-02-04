Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting for Diamond Fitness

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Diamond Fitness on Wednesday.
“I’m so excited to see something like this in the Sylacauga area," Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Strickland said. "This is the place to come to treat and care for yourself.”
Diamond Fitness is owned by Megan Boggan. Other beauty and wellness businesses are housed at Diamond Fitness, including MG Tans/Studio, Studio 31, and CPC Aesthetics and Wellness. Diamond Fitness offers fitness classes such as Les Mills, Bungee Fitness, Yoga, and Zumba.
Other amenities include tanning, cardio room, lounge, shower room, and child care. MG Tans/Studio offers airbrush spray tans, lash extensions and tint, eyebrow tint, and facials. Studio 31 is a hair salon offering all hair services including feather and tinsel extensions, and CPC Aesthetics and Wellness offers botox and fillers, Emsculpt, Vanquish & Emsella treatments in a spa atmosphere to build muscle, burn fat or treat bladder incontinence with a non-invasive approach. All patrons of the multiple services can take advantage of the child care offered at Diamond Fitness.
Diamond Fitness is located at 2555 Forest Glen Road on Highway 280 in Oak Grove.