Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce earns statewide honor

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce was one of eight organizations statewide to receive the Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce Distinction at a convention in Point Clear earlier this month.
A news release announcing the distinction described it as one of the most prestigious programs of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. The release says the Sylacauga Chamber sets standards of excellence and promotes public awareness of chambers as community development and business membership organizations.
Candidates for the distinction are peer reviewed on six standard topics, including organization, mission focus, professional administration, financial management, communications and advocacy. Recipients are expected to meet or exceed the benchmarks in each category.
“The Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce program shows that each chamber receiving the distinction is committed to the highest standards of organization management,” CCAA’s 2021 Board Chairman and Dothan Chamber Director Dean Mitchell said in the release. “This distinction recognizes local chambers of commerce in Alabama that “The commitment shown by each local chamber that receives the Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce distinction shows their continued pursuit of high professional standards and assures their business members they are investing in an organization working on their behalf for the greater good,” CCAA President and CEO Paige Hutto added. “These chambers are good stewards of their resources, provide valuable benefits and strengthen free enterprise by protecting their local business environment.”
This year’s other recipients included the Atmore Area, Cherokee County, Dothan Area, Eastern Shore, Greenville Area, Sumter County and Gadsden and Etowah County.