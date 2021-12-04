Sylacauga Chamber brings cool people, fun on warm December day

SYLACAUGA — Despite evening temperatures and humidity in the 70s, Sylacauga Blue Bell Park was the coolest place to be Saturday.
Frosty, Santa and Miss Sylacauga were among the cool people there for the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Christmas Market and Christmas tree lighting event.
Chamber director Laura Strickland said 17 vendors participated in the Christmas Market.
"We had apparel, scented candles, handmade jewelry, and vendors with other things here today," she said. "It was a good day. "
In her first public appearance since being crowned Miss Sylacauga, Lacey Wood sang "Winter Wonderland."
"A lot of people from our community are here, and I think everyone is having a good time," she said.