Sylacauga Chamber announces Christmas parade winners

The winning entries of the Sylacauga Christmas Parade were announced Tuesday.
The parade was Dec. 9 in downtown Sylacauga and featured more than 70 entries.
"This year's parade was only as successful and entertaining as it was, due to the great participation of our community," Chamber of Commerce executive director Laura Strickland said. "We had over 70 entries this year and several local business sponsors. It was emotional to see so many people out enjoying themselves and getting into the Christmas spirit."
First-place winner L’Acosta Mexican Restaurant brought a bit of Mexico to Broadway Avenue, with an entry that featured women dressed in vivid colored Chiapaneco party dresses. The floral designs and silky, shiny embroidery, are a favorite fashion for Mexican fiestas.
Other winners:
Second place: Cardiovascular Associates
Third place: Center Stage Dance Academy
Fourth place: Bill Stanford Automotive
Fifth place: Sylacauga Veterinary Hospital
The presenting sponsor was Nemak, Santa sponsor was First Bank of Alabama, snow sponsor was Toyota of Sylacauga, grand marshal sponsor was Pinhoti Outdoor Center, awards sponsor was McClendon Bridals, and snapchat filter sponsor was Heritage South Credit Union.