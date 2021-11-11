Sylacauga celebrates Veterans Day with parade, special program

SYLACAUGA — Veterans of all ages, from every branch of service, and their families were honored today with a lively parade and a special program at Legion Stadium.
More than 30 vehicles, several marching bands, local civic organizations, social clubs and high school student councils participated in American Legion Post 45’s annual Veterans Day parade.
Downtown streets were lined with onlookers who snapped photos of the procession and took selfies with friends and family as refrains of familiar patriotic songs filled the air.
Kay Sprayberry was there to see her step-father, E.W. Bush, a 96-year-old WWII veteran who was in one of the leading vehicles.
She said he was a nose-gunner on a B-24 Liberator during his 28 years of service to United States Army Air corps and U.S. Air Force, and he survived a plane crash when he was shot down.
“Also, my father, Thomas Mitchell, served in the Korean War," she said. "I have another step-father who was a submarine commander, and my brother-in-law, Lieutenant James Michael Sprayberry, served in Vietnam, and is a Medal of Honor recipient.
“These events are so special to them, and to all veterans, and it’s special to their families because we know how they feel about their service and what this country means to them.
Sylacauga celebrated Veterans Day with a parade downtown followed by a program at Legion Stadium. The program featured Congressman Mike Rogers…
"I never hear them talk about the bad stuff. They talk about being honored to serve and how much they appreciate it when someone comes up and says, ‘We appreciate your service,’ because they really did give up a lot to serve.”
The parade ended near Legion Stadium where keynote speaker, U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), shared some of his experiences at U.S. military bases stateside and abroad.
“And while we all are mindful of those service members who are in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, we have to also remember we've got service members all over the planet, taking care of us and keeping us safe, keeping us out of the next war, whether it's in the Indo Pacific, whether they're in Japan, South Korea, or wherever, we literally have servicemembers sacrificing all over the world, away from their families and their loved ones in their communities," he said.
“And here at home, we have service members that go down in a silo for 12 hours every day, 365 days a year, to maintain intercontinental missiles, to make sure we're prepared to deal with conflict. Just in case. And that keeps us safe. Because we fight wars periodically, but we also make sure we prevent the next ones, and we stay prepared, just in case.”
Reverend Ernest Harris, 77, attended both events Thursday. He served in the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1975 as an infantryman with the 23rd Infantry Division.
He said he feels appreciated, but more importantly, respected.
Because of the My Lai massacre in 1968, led by a small group of renegade soldiers, his return to America was difficult for him.
“There was no celebration at all when I came back,” he said. “When I got off the plane in Dallas, there were people yelling at all of us, calling us names like ‘murderers’ and ‘baby killers.’ Then, after I got to Alabama, I was still being called the ‘n-word.’
"But today, things are a lot different, and I appreciate what the city is doing, and it makes me feel appreciated, but more importantly, respected, for the things I did, and the time I spent, serving in Vietnam.”