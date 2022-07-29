 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga burglary suspect found inside abandoned house

Adam Lovorn Cottrell

Adam Lovorn Cottrell

A Sylacauga man has been charged with burglary in the third degree.

According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Adam Lovorn Cottrell, 31, was arrested Wednesday by Sylacauga Police. As of Friday morning, Cottrell did not have a bond.