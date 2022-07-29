Sylacauga burglary suspect found inside abandoned house

A Sylacauga man has been charged with burglary in the third degree.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Adam Lovorn Cottrell, 31, was arrested Wednesday by Sylacauga Police. As of Friday morning, Cottrell did not have a bond.
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said Cottrell was arrested inside an abandoned house off Spring Street on Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear what, if anything, Cottrell had stolen or attempted to steal from the building.
Cottrell appears to have several prior convictions for burglary and appears to have violated the terms of his probation on at least two occasions.
Burglary in the third degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.