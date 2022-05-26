Sylacauga briefs: Class of 2022 honors set, summer food program, and board applications wanted

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga High School has announced that the Class of 2022 valedictorian is Savannah McCartney and salutatorian is Sydney Ezekiel.
Savannah Rhayne McCartney is the daughter of Melissa and Gavin McCartney and has one brother, Reed. She is the granddaughter of the late Terry McCartney and Jane McCartney, and the late George W. Reed and Debbie Reed.
She will be attending UAB, intending to major in biomedical engineering with a minor in neuroengineering. She is the recipient of the UAB Merit Scholarship, National Recognition Scholarship for being a College Board Rural Scholar, the Sylacauga Pediatrics Scholarship, and the Sylacauga Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship. While in high school, Savannah was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Key Club.
Sydney Ezekiel is the daughter of Scott and Sherold Ezekiel. She will be attending the University of Alabama with plans to major in accounting.
She has been awarded the Harry and Margaret Brown Scholarship, Foundations in Excellence Scholarship, Resolute Forest Products Scholarship, and Sylacauga Pediatrics Scholarship. Sydney played on the SHS varsity girls soccer team and was named the all-county goalkeeper of the year for 2022. She also has played club soccer for the Opelika Crush.
As a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Sydney won second place in Introduction to Business Presentations at the state conference in 2019. Additionally, she has been a member of the Sister for Sister mentoring program, Mu Alpha Theta, Interclub Council, and served as club president for FOCUS.
Food for kids
Sylacauga City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which will be provided to all children without charge.
Children 18 and under eat lunch for free. This service will be provided at Indian Valley Elementary School in Sylacauga on Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to noon, June 6-30.
According to a news release, acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Board applications
The city of Sylacauga will accept applications for the following boards through June 24.
—Historical commission
—Tree commission
—Utilities board
—Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals
Applications may be obtained from the city clerk’s office. Call 256-401-2401 with any questions or to request an application by mail or email.