 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga breaks ground on East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub

Earth groundbreaking1-bc.jpg

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

It’s finally here.

Thursday morning, a host of local, county, state and federal dignitaries and folks from virtually every walk of life came out to the old Avondale Mills site in Sylacauga to close out one era and welcome in a new one. 

Earth groundbreaking4-bc.jpg

The Groundbreaking ceremony of the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub took place Thursday in Sylacauga.
Earth groundbreaking2-bc.jpg

Alabama 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub.