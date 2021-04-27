Sylacauga BOE to announce finalists for superintendent search

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education will announce the finalists for the superintendent search in a called meeting Wednesday morning.
The school board met Tuesday afternoon in a regularly scheduled meeting. No action on the superintendent search was taken in that meeting, but Board President Amy Price said a called meeting would be held Wednesday.
On the agenda for that meeting is one item. That business item is the announcement of the finalists for the superintendent job.
The board interviewed six candidates earlier this month for the top job for the school superintendent. Current school superintendent Dr. Jon Segars is retiring in June after serving three years.
In other business during Tuesday’s meeting, the board:
—Heard updated reports from Mike Robinson, executive director of technology on PowerSchool and Dr. Jennifer Rosato, executive director of teaching and learning, on the system’s academic recovery plan;
—Heard a report from school system auditors on the 2020-2021 audit with no findings or weaknesses within the financial and accounting department;
—Approved financial statements bank reconciliations, accounts payable and payrolls of $1,765,986.61 for March;
—Approved personnel recommendations from Segars for the following: Dr. Shelley Bailey, probationary principal, Pinecrest Elementary School effective July 21; April Clifton, third grade teacher, Pinecrest Elementary School, effective with the 2021-2022 school year; Chris Ricks, maintenance supervisor, effective immediately; summer camp teachers, effective for summer of 2021—Kara Wright, Karen Torgerson, Danje’ Washington, Keley Barnhill, Samatha Nwogo, Isabel Cooley, Stephanie Kines, Wrenn Griffith, Rhonda Hudson, Amy O’Neal, Sabrina Flora, Jodi Shaw, Anna Claire Sanders, Rita Jones, Ellen Kerce, Lindsey Kissic, Kate Barton, Kristy Harmon and Stacey Fleaman;
—Employed summer literacy camp instructional assistants effective for the summer of 2021, Sanquenette Gamble, Teresa Fisher, and Jamie Ledlin; and Paula Bruno, literacy camp administrator;
—Sylacauga High School summer school teachers, Julia Salter, Patricia Allen, Seth Harris, Randie Roberts and Kari Layton; Nichols Lawson Middle School summer school teachers, Gay Coley, Joey Fleaman, Erick Blackerby and Susanne Ray;
—STEM camp teachers, Pinecrest Elementary School, Emily Sullivan, Jessica Mathis, Stacey Fleaman, Olivia Harmon, Ashlyn Spates, Carrie Cabaniss, and Skye Bullard;
—Hired Donna Holbrook, substitute bus driver; Beth Casaday, Brooke Clary, Lisa Garrett, Amy Smith, Miranda Brady, Anita Huntley, Anita Kelley, Wanda McDonald, Kellie Price, Jessica Simmons, Linda Tyler, CNP summer work; Frances Proctor, part-time seasonal technology worker; Jennifer Whitworth, SwuateQuilabernicia Buckner and Shelby Farr, substitute teachers;
—Accepted the resignations of Melinda Steerberg Grogan, Lauren Ashley Blocker, Dustin Day, Leigha Hasha, Ashlyn Spates, Joey Butler and Donna Holbrook;
—Approved the retirements of Melissa Walker, Penelope McKinney, Melissa Walker and Kenneth Robinson;
—Approved the transfers of Carrie Cabaniss, Holley Howell, Janet Gordon and Tracey Abernathy;
—Approved non-renewals;
—Approved additional work for Rachel Sherbert and Donna Trammell;
—Declared ice machine obsolete property at Nichols Lawson Middle School;
—Approved city schools triennial wellness assessment;
—Approved bus purchases for FY21;
—Heard an update from Segars on Sylacauga High School’s baseball, softball, soccer and tennis teams.
—The school board will hold its annual meeting May 21 in the library at Sylacauga High starting at 6 p.m.