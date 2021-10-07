Sylacauga BOE meets to approve list of personnel actions

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education held a called meeting Wednesday morning to approve immediate and upcoming personnel actions and last month’s resignation of a first grade teacher at Indian Valley Elementary.
The following personnel items were approved:
—Resignation: Sheilla E. McEwen, first-grade teacher, Indian Valley Elementary, effective Sept. 30.
—Employment: Deborah Popp, Itinerant CNP Assistant at Indian Valley Elementary School, effective Oct. 11.
—Employment: Rhonda Hudson, After School Tutor at Indian Valley Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Kara Wright, After School Tutor at Indian Valley, effective immediately
—Employment: Samantha Nwogo, After School Tutor at Indian Valley Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Kimberly Reeves, After School Tutor at Indian Valley, effective immediately
—Employment: Kristy Hayes, After School Tutor at Indian Valley, effective immediately
—Employment: Debra McDaniel, After School Tutor at Indian Valley, effective immediately
—Employment: Samantha Nwogo, Homebound Teacher at Indian Valley Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Beth Patterson, Part-time Math Coach at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Stacey Fleaman, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Rita Jones, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Emily Sullivan, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Lauren Cooper, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Kristy Harmon, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Ellen Kerce, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Anna Claire Sanders, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Tori Averitte, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Jodi Shaw, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Employment: Lindsey Kissic, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately
—Voluntary transfer: Kaitlyn Vincent-Sutton, Voluntary Transfer from Career Coach to Career Preparedness Teacher, Sylacauga High School, effective Oct. 11.
—Voluntary transfer: Anna Proctor, Voluntary Transfer from Auxiliary Pre-K Assistant to 1st Grade Teacher at Indian Valley Elementary, effective Oct. 11.
—Voluntary transfer: Kellie Price, CNP Voluntary Transfer from Indian Valley Elementary School to Nichols-Lawson Middle School, effective Oct. 11.
The next regular meeting will be Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. following a workshop at 5 p.m. at the Sylacauga Board of Education.