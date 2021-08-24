Sylacauga BOE makes it unanimous: all students are required to be masked indoors

SYLACAUGA — During the regularly scheduled Sylacauga School Board meeting Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a recommendation by Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller to require masks for all students while indoors on school campuses, effective today.
This changes the mask recommendation in place at the start of the school year Aug. 12. Eller said that the cases of positive tests in the school system doubled since last Friday, with rises in those quarantining following exposure as well.
School Board member Dr. Rekha Chadalawada cited the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases among younger children as the main reason for approving the mask requirement at this time.
“Our focus is to keep the schools open and the kids safe," Eller said. This is the best way for us to do that at this time.”
Chadalawada said that as a pediatric doctor she has seen an incredible rise in COVID-19 cases in children over the last month, much more with the Delta variant than in previous strains.
“We are overwhelmed with children coming in and treating them and telling them to isolate, we don't want to have to go to virtual (school),” Chadalawada said.
She reiterated that masking helps protect others and the community from the spread of the virus.
The school board approved the change to the COVID-19 guidelines requiring masks indoors on campus beginning today until Sept. 17. Eller said that enables reevaluation of the policy in three weeks time and following the Labor Day holiday. She referenced spikes in cases last year following holiday breaks. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one, the school board said.