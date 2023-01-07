Sylacauga BOE hires new financial officer

The Sylacauga City Board of Education has hired a new chief schools financial officer under the terms of a three-year, $125,000 contract.
According to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, during a called board meeting Thursday evening members voted unanimously to hire Tom Osborne, who is currently employed by the Springfield, Ill., School District.
According to the Illinois State Journal-Register, Osborne was named interim director of business services of School District 168 in August 2021. He had previously worked in the same district as director of payroll.
Osborne will be replacing Lisa Dickerson as the system’s financial chief. Dickerson resigned from the Sylacauga City System after 22 years of service in August. She is taking a position in Alexander City, Eller said at the time.
Osborne is expected to start working in Sylacauga in April, Eller said. Since Dickerson’s last day, the system has used a contractor, Criterion CSFO services, to handle board financial matters.
During the same called meeting Thursday, the board also accepted the resignation of some support staff members and tabled discussion of a capital improvement project.