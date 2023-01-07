 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga BOE hires new financial officer

The Sylacauga City Board of Education has hired a new chief schools financial officer under the terms of a three-year, $125,000 contract.

According to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, during a called board meeting Thursday evening members voted unanimously to hire Tom Osborne, who is currently employed by the Springfield, Ill., School District.