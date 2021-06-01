Sylacauga BOE elects new leadership for school year

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education in its recent annual meeting elected new leadership for the 2021-2022 school year.
Board member Dr. Steve Marlowe was elected president, while board member Dr. Rekha Chadalawada was chosen vice president.
In other business, the board approved the following:
—Employed: Shelley Bailey, principal contract, Pinecrest Elementary School, effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022; Laura McGilberry, fifth-grade teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School, effective with the 2021-2022 school year; Misty Mitchell, science teacher at Sylacauga High School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year;Lindsey Chavers, elementary music teacher, effective with the 2021-2022 school year; Elyse Jordan, elementary art teacher, effective with the 2021-2022 school year; Mandy Reams, band camp instructor, Sylacauga High School, effective for July 2021; Chelsey Strong, band camp instructor, Sylacauga High School, effective for July 2021; Teresa Fisher, Pre-K special education teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School, effective with the 2020-2021 school year; Terra DeLoach, reading specialist at Indian Valley Elementary School, effective with the 2021-2022 school year; Tyler Brown, maintenance specialist, effective June 7, 2021; Donna Holbrook, bookkeeper at Sylacauga High School, effective immediately;
—Transferred Jay Brooks, from physical education teacher at Nichols-Lawson Middle School to physical education teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School;
—Accepted the resignation of Jonie Mathis, reading specialist at Indian Valley Elementary School, effective May 26, 2021; Monica Anderson, English teacher at Nichols-Lawson Middle School, effective May 26, 2021, and Ashley Frew, second grade teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School, effective with the 2021- 2022 school year;
—Approved additional work for Donna Holbrook, 40 hours for summer training; Cindy Cleveland, Lakeisha Crocker, Kathy Watson, 10 work days for summer; Amy Foster, Adam Foster, Amy O’Neal Barrie Hamilton, Kasey Littleton and Danyel Earl, three additional work days to take place before June 17;
—Granted tenure to Carrie Cabaniss, fifth-grade teacher, Pinecrest Elementary School; Robin Scott, elementary teacher, Indian Valley Elementary School; Dana Hale, elementary teacher, Indian Valley Elementary School; Stacie Blankenship, elementary teacher, Indian Valley Elementary School; Tiffany Smith, elementary teacher, Indian Valley Elementary School; and Jessica Carmack, Health Science teacher, Sylacauga High School;
—Continuing service status was approved for Jonathan Arant, bus driver; Kelley Holbrook, bus driver, Lisa Taylor, bus driver; Connie Ragsdale, instructional assistant, Pinecrest Elementary School, Brooke Williams, instructional assistant, Pinecrest Elementary School; Malesha Garrett, instructional assistant, Sylacauga High School and Lesia Horton, Child Nutrition Program worker;
—Approved an amendment to the 2020-2021 salary schedule;
—Approved accounts payable, payroll and financial statements;
—Approved Legion Stadium football fieldhouse re-roofing bid;
—Approved milk and produce bids;
—Approved new tuition students.
The next regular board meeting is June 29.