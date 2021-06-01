You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga BOE elects new leadership for school year

Marlowe

Steve Marlowe & Dr. Tim Gallahar (Talladega County Central principal).

 Courtesy photo

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education in its recent annual meeting elected new leadership for the 2021-2022 school year.

Board member Dr. Steve Marlowe was elected president, while board member Dr. Rekha Chadalawada was chosen vice president.

In other business, the board approved the following:

—Employed: Shelley Bailey, principal contract, Pinecrest Elementary School, effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022; Laura McGilberry, fifth-grade teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School, effective with the 2021-2022 school year; Misty Mitchell, science teacher at Sylacauga High School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year;Lindsey Chavers, elementary music teacher, effective with the 2021-2022 school year; Elyse Jordan, elementary art teacher, effective with the 2021-2022 school year; Mandy Reams, band camp instructor, Sylacauga High School, effective for July 2021; Chelsey Strong, band camp instructor, Sylacauga High School, effective for July 2021; Teresa Fisher, Pre-K special education teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School, effective with the 2020-2021 school year; Terra DeLoach, reading specialist at Indian Valley Elementary School, effective with the 2021-2022 school year; Tyler Brown, maintenance specialist, effective June 7, 2021; Donna Holbrook, bookkeeper at Sylacauga High School, effective immediately;

—Transferred Jay Brooks, from physical education teacher at Nichols-Lawson Middle School to physical education teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School;

—Accepted the resignation of Jonie Mathis, reading specialist at Indian Valley Elementary School, effective May 26, 2021; Monica Anderson, English teacher at Nichols-Lawson Middle School, effective May 26, 2021, and Ashley Frew, second grade teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School, effective with the 2021- 2022 school year;

—Approved additional work for Donna Holbrook, 40 hours for summer training; Cindy Cleveland, Lakeisha Crocker, Kathy Watson, 10 work days for summer; Amy Foster, Adam Foster, Amy O’Neal Barrie Hamilton, Kasey Littleton and Danyel Earl, three additional work days to take place before June 17;

—Granted tenure to Carrie Cabaniss, fifth-grade teacher, Pinecrest Elementary School; Robin Scott, elementary teacher, Indian Valley Elementary School; Dana Hale, elementary teacher, Indian Valley Elementary School; Stacie Blankenship, elementary teacher, Indian Valley Elementary School; Tiffany Smith, elementary teacher, Indian Valley Elementary School; and Jessica Carmack, Health Science teacher, Sylacauga High School;

—Continuing service status was approved for Jonathan Arant, bus driver; Kelley Holbrook, bus driver, Lisa Taylor, bus driver; Connie Ragsdale, instructional assistant, Pinecrest Elementary School, Brooke Williams, instructional assistant, Pinecrest Elementary School; Malesha Garrett, instructional assistant, Sylacauga High School and Lesia Horton, Child Nutrition Program worker;

—Approved an amendment to the 2020-2021 salary schedule;

—Approved accounts payable, payroll and financial statements;

—Approved Legion Stadium football fieldhouse re-roofing bid;

—Approved milk and produce bids;

—Approved new tuition students.

The next regular board meeting is June 29.

Tags