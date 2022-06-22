Sylacauga Board of Education suspends employee

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education spent about two hours in executive session last week before voting to suspend an employee for seven days with no pay.
According to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, it was a certified employee (a teacher or administrator) that was disciplined.
Eller was present for about the first 45 minutes of the closed session.
It was not clear which certified employee was disciplined or for what violation. Eller said that the board was allowed to discuss the matter in closed session because the recommended action was not termination or suspension for more than 20 days. At that level, she said, the board would have to take the matter up in public.