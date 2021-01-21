Sylacauga Board of Education formally accepts Zow's resignation

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education voted 3-0 on Wednesday morning to accept the resignation of physical education teacher and head varsity football coach Andrew Zow.
Board members Dr. Rekha Chadalawada and Janean Crawford were absent.
After serving less than a year, Zow leaves the school system for a player development position with Clemson University. In his one season, the Aggies went 7-3 and earned a Class 5A state playoff berth.
Following the vote, members Dr. Steven Marlowe and Melissa Garris discussed the possibility of requiring the incoming head coach to be a resident of Sylacauga.
The proposition was scrutinized since the same requirement is not required for other school system positions and would limit the number of qualified candidates to be considered for the position.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars told the board that the position will be posted for applicants and that there were already 25 candidates.
The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.